Video Of Speeding Car Ramming Into Pavement In Hi Tech City Goes Viral

Hyderabad: A video of an over speeding car ramming into a pavement purportedly in Hi Tech City went viral on social media with netizens seeking stern punishment against the driver. However, no one was injured.

In a tweet posted Prateek Singh shared by Mohammed Eshaan, said, “Around 1.30 am in Hyderabad, near Café Niloufer in Hi Tech City, a group of five cars including a BMW M5 competition, a Thar, two Fortuners, and a Land Cruiser Prado were over speeding.”

“The BMW M5 driver had turned off traction control and began drifting at high speed. During one such drift, he lost control of the vehicle, crashing into two parked cars and ramming into the pedestrian walking lane. After the crash, the driver fled the scene.”

“Police arrived nearly an hour later and appeared to be in favor of the BMW driver. Fortunately, no one was injured in the incident,” he said in the tweet.