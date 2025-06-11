Video Of Snake Entering Parking Lot Of Sandhya Theatre Goes Viral

Hyderabad: An old video of a snake entering the parking lot of Sandhya 35 MM theatre in Chikkadpally went viral on social media platforms on Wednesday.

In the video, a person can be seen trying to catch the snake with the help of an iron pipe and later hiding it in a bag. As the video went viral on various social media platforms, the theatre management flooded with calls to enquire about the incident.

When media persons inquired about it, the management clarified that the incident happened four months ago. “We immediately alerted the snake society on seeing the snake. A volunteer came to the theatre and caught the snake bringing much needed relief for everyone,” the management said.