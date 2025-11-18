Video: Chain Snatching Reported in Broad Daylight in Hyderabad
CCTV captures unidentified offenders fleeing after snatching woman’s gold chain in Thumukunta.
Hyderabad: A chain-snatching incident was reported in broad daylight in the city, with the entire act captured on CCTV cameras. The footage shows unidentified persons approaching a woman and snatching her gold chain before fleeing the spot.
Following a complaint from the victim, police registered a case and have begun analysing the CCTV footage to identify and track down the offenders. The incident occurred at Thumukunta under the Shameerpet police station limits.
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
