Video: Chain Snatching Reported in Broad Daylight in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A chain-snatching incident was reported in broad daylight in the city, with the entire act captured on CCTV cameras. The footage shows unidentified persons approaching a woman and snatching her gold chain before fleeing the spot.

Following a complaint from the victim, police registered a case and have begun analysing the CCTV footage to identify and track down the offenders. The incident occurred at Thumukunta under the Shameerpet police station limits.





Chain snatching in broad daylight in #Hyderabad city



Thugs steal mangalsutra from a woman walking on the road in Thumukunta, under Shamirpet Police Station limits



