Video: Chain Snatching Reported in Broad Daylight in Hyderabad

18 Nov 2025 1:10 PM IST

CCTV captures unidentified offenders fleeing after snatching woman’s gold chain in Thumukunta.

CCTV footage of the incident

Hyderabad: A chain-snatching incident was reported in broad daylight in the city, with the entire act captured on CCTV cameras. The footage shows unidentified persons approaching a woman and snatching her gold chain before fleeing the spot.

Following a complaint from the victim, police registered a case and have begun analysing the CCTV footage to identify and track down the offenders. The incident occurred at Thumukunta under the Shameerpet police station limits.





( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
DC Correspondent
