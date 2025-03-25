Victims’ need for money helps scamsters

Hyderabad:A mobile phone in hand paves the way into a web of fraud, and the accused behind it are making the most of it. They lure victims with promises of part-time jobs and rate-and-review schemes, which ultimately lead to investment scams.

According to cybercrime wing officers, a person’s need and greed are common yet primary factors that serve as the root cause of cybercrimes.



Rachakonda cybercrime DCP S.V. Naga Lakshmi said the desperation of victims for money made them easy victims of the scam. “It is their financial position that drives them — assuming they can invest a small amount and earn double in return — while scammers ensure they initially give away small amounts to build trust before aiming for larger sums, sometimes even triple the amount.”

The officer further added, “In most cases, victims are looking for easy money and quick solutions, which scammers exploit by taking advantage of their vulnerability. What starts as an innocent opportunity soon turns into an investment scam.”



These scams begin with an offer of a simple part-time job or a rate-and-review scheme. Victims receive a message on WhatsApp detailing the tasks. They are asked to review products in exchange for small payments. Before long, they become engrossed in these earnings, assuming they are making profits. At this point, the switch happens by luring them into making investments that promise huge returns.



According to another officer, scammers use multiple mule bank accounts to launder money, allowing them to withdraw or transfer funds between different accounts. "These accounts are not directly linked to the fraudsters but are used to move money through various bank accounts. Victims unknowingly transfer funds to the bank details provided by the scammers," the officer explained.



The DCP also highlighted how delays in filing FIRs give fraudsters enough time to withdraw the money. The officer said, “After realising they have been duped, victims immediately contact the helpline number 1930 to report the fraud. However, they then delay filing an FIR. Registering the case promptly helps the police formally freeze the bank account. But with delays, scammers have enough time to withdraw money from the mule accounts before they are frozen.”



Cybercrime officers are cautioning citizens to be wary of enticing offers that promise easy profits and to ignore such schemes altogether.