V-P Dhankar calls for investments in innovation and development

Hyderabad:“Infrastructure is important, but it is the vision and commitment of the faculty that truly define an institution’s success,” said Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar, while addressing students and faculty at IIT Hyderabad here on Sunday.

He urged the next generation of innovators to embrace research, technological advancements, and economic nationalism, emphasising that India must compete with global leaders by investing in innovation and development.



In his arrival at the famed institution, he was received by Governor Jishnu Dev Varma and Dr B.V.R. Mohan Reddy, chairman of the board of governors, IITH.



During his visit, Dhankhar and wife Dr Sudesh Dhankhar planted a tree as part of the “Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam” initiative, reinforcing their commitment to environmental sustainability.



Prof. B.S. Murty, director of IIT Hyderabad, welcomed the guests, and Dr Mohan Reddy outlined the institute’s achievements, setting the stage for an engaging discussion with students and faculty.



Dhankhar called for greater corporate investment in research and development, urging Indian enterprises to match and surpass global competition. He spoke about the crucial role innovation plays in shaping the nation’s future and encouraging young minds to push boundaries in science and technology.



“We must stop following and start leading. Our youth have the talent and drive to make India a global powerhouse in innovation,” he said.



Commending IIT Hyderabad’s emphasis on ideation, research, and technological accomplishments, the Vice-President praised the institute’s 300-member faculty for their dedication to excellence.

