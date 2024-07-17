Vibhor Steel Tubes Inaugurates Unit in Mahabubnagar To Make Crash Barriers

Hyderabad: Vibhor Steel Tubes, a manufacturer of steel products, on Wednesday inaugurated a new galvanizing iron (GI) manufacturing unit at Balanagar in Mahabubnagar district of Telangana. The unit will produce crash barriers used on medians, shoulders, verges, and high embankments. a release said.

With the commissioning of this new facility, VSTL’s GI capacity in the state is set to double from 24,000 MTPA to 48,000 MTPA. VSTL’s zinc-coated barriers are safer than rigid barriers and have a long life with low maintenance costs. It supplies its products to Maharashtra, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, it said.

The Haryana-headquartered company invested Rs two crore for setting up the new plant. In February 2024, VSTL made a debut on the BSE, raising Rs. 72.17 crore from the IPO.

“The new facility is poised to play a pivotal role in our long-term growth strategy,” said Vibhor Kaushik, managing director, Vibhor Steel Tubes.