VHP Seeks Bharat Ratna For Savarkar

Hyderabad: Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) leaders paid floral tributes to Veer Savarkar at his statue in Kacheguda on Thursday, marking his 61st death anniversary, and urged the Centre to confer the Bharat Ratna on the freedom fighter.

State Dharmacharya Sampark Pramukh Pagadakula Balaswamy, who led the programme, said Savarkar’s sacrifices and imprisonment in the Cellular Jail remained an inspiration. “Savarkar's sacrifices in Cellular Jail, enduring torture for Mother India's glory, stand as eternal inspiration,” he said.

He alleged that attempts were being made to diminish Savarkar’s legacy and maintained that he deserved the country’s highest civilian award. Conferment of the Bharat Ratna would honour his contribution and inform younger generations about his role in the freedom movement, he added.

VHP leaders Ghanapuram Raghavendra Goud, Akhilesh Regu Anil, Dheeraj and Lakshman participated in the programme.