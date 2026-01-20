Vets Link Diabetes In Pet Dogs To Vision Loss

HYDERABAD: Eye diseases linked to diabetes and other factors are being reported more frequently among pets in Telangana, with veterinarians warning that rising diabetes cases in dogs are now a major cause of cataracts, vision loss and blindness.

“Diabetes in pets is increasing because they are companion animals. Whatever we eat, we tend to feed them as well. This makes diabetes a lifestyle disease in pets just like in humans,” said Prof. J. Radha Krishna Rao, associate professor of veterinary surgery and radiology at P.V. Narsimha Rao Telangana Veterinary University.

Against this backdrop, and the growing fear of sudden blindness in animals, the College of Veterinary Science at Rajendranagar is conducting a three‑day training programme for field veterinarians from January 19 to 21 on basic ophthalmic examination and surgical interventions. The programme addresses the rising number of eye disorders in pets and livestock and the need for timely diagnosis to prevent permanent vision damage.

Prof. Rao noted that ophthalmic conditions in dogs are increasing due to trauma, genetic and breed‑specific factors, infections and metabolic diseases. Tick‑borne infections such as Ehrlichia canis are also presenting differently. “Earlier this infection mainly caused fever and a drop in platelet count. Today we are seeing strong eye‑related manifestations such as corneal oedema, corneal opacity, uveitis, dilated pupils, retinal detachment and even sudden loss of vision,” he said, adding that the infection is common across Telangana due to widespread ticks and mites.

Diabetes has emerged as a major cause of eye disease in pets, particularly dogs. Prof. Rao explained that while diabetes does not directly cause glaucoma, it leads to diabetic cataracts and diabetic retinopathy. “If blood sugar levels are not controlled, the condition can progress to uveitis and serious vision loss,” he said.

The clinical impact is already visible at veterinary hospitals. “Earlier we used to see one or two diabetic cataract cases in a year. Now, on average, we are performing two to three cataract surgeries every week,” Prof. Rao said, noting that many cases are referred from outside Hyderabad.

A key focus of the training is to address gaps in field‑level diagnosis. “Evaluation of eye diseases is not easy and many field hospitals are not equipped with ophthalmoscopes,” Prof. Rao said. He emphasised that veterinarians are often trained in general medicine but lack exposure to eye‑specific diagnostic tools. The programme includes hands‑on training to help veterinarians identify eye conditions early and decide on medical or surgical treatment, with sessions also covering larger livestock animals.