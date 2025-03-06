Veterinarian suspended for forging certificates for retirement benefits

KARIMNAGAR (SIRCILLA): Veterinary Livestock Officer (VLO) J. Komuraiah of Gollapalli in Yellareddipet Mandal was suspended by district collector Sandeep Kumar Jha for submitting forged medical certificates to claim retirement on medical grounds.

Komuraiah, who applied for medical leave in January 2024, later sought retirement, alleging he suffered from liver disease. However, authorities discovered that the certificates he presented — allegedly issued by Sunshine Hospitals in Karimnagar — were fraudulent. Sunshine Hospitals confirmed that the doctor named in the reports, Dr M.G. Vinay, had not been employed there since 2017 and that the letterheads and stamps on the certificates were fake.

Further investigations conducted by the Indian Medical Association (IMA) and Dr D. Ajay Kumar, civil surgeon at Rajanna Sircilla district hospital, uncovered additional discrepancies in the documents, including an unauthorised countersignature.

Based on these findings, collector and district magistrate Sandeep Kumar Jha has suspended Komuraiah under Rule 8 of the Telangana State Civil Services (CC&A) Rules, 1991. The suspension is effective immediately, with Komuraiah ordered to remain at his headquarters in Gollapalli without permission to leave. He will continue to receive a subsistence allowance pending further orders.