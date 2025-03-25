 Top
Veteran Singer and Composer Sri Ushakanth Passes Away

Telangana
25 March 2025 9:10 PM IST

Hyderabad: Veteran singer and composer Sri Ushakanth died here on Tuesday. The final rites will be conducted at Mahaprasthanam, Jubilee Hills, on Wednesday morning.

Ushakanth’s contributions included composing musical ballets such as ‘Sri Datta Gadha, Kalyana Ramam’, ‘Geetha Govindham, Aandal Kalyanam’ and ‘Sapta Chala Sankeerthanam’. He also worked for TTD projects including ‘Palikedidi Bhagavatamata’ and also released a collection of Telugu nursery rhymes, ‘Chilaka Palukulu’.

Ushakanth received the Ghantasala Award in 2003 and national awards for his work on the musical ballet ‘Siva Ganga’ and the children’s film ‘Chalo Delhi’.

