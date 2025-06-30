Ramchander Rao Likely to be New Telangana BJP Chief

Hyderabad: With heat rising to elect a new president for Telangana Unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), senior advocate and former MLC N. Ramchander Rao emerged as the front-runner for the post.



Sources indicate that Ramchander Rao is all set to be appointed as president of the BJP Telangana, as the high command finalised his candidature.

The BJP recently issued the official notification for the internal party elections with the election on July 1.

There are only two names that are being heard to replace Union Minister Kishan Reddy as Telangana BJP president -- MP Eatala Rajender and Ramchander Rao.

However, many reports suggest that Rao's elevation as president is finalised.