Venkat Reddy Questions BRS on Musi River Cleanup, Proposes Division

Hyderabad:Alleging that the BRS government borrowed Rs 1,000 crore loan from the JICA (Japan International Cooperation Agency) to develop the Musi river, roads and buildings minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy on Friday asked why it had not improved conditions on the Musi riverbed area.

He said that if the people of the Musi catchment area were suffering from serious health problems, doing politics over the clean-up operations was not appropriate.



Venkat Reddy also said that the state government would divide the Hyderabad Municipal Corporation into four parts for administrative convenience. He was speaking at the Urban Infrastructure Summit on Friday, held under the auspices of Assocham.



Venkat Reddy stated that around 40 per cent of the population lives inside the ORR, which is likely to cross 50 per cent by 2028. “We are constantly working to provide urban expansion and basic facilities in Hyderabad. The government would divide Greater Hyderabad into four parts. In Hyderabad limits, four Mayors to be elected by people for administrative convenience to facilitate more welfare schemes,” he said.



Venkat Reddy said that progressive decisions were being taken for the construction of stable basic facilities and sustainable development of the state. “We are working tirelessly to repair the destruction of Telangana in the last 10 years,” he said. He explained that the Congress government was building infrastructure to face future challenges and lay strong foundations for development.



"The government is working hard to change the direction of Hyderabad. Crucial infrastructure such as roads, ROBs, RUBs and construction of new link roads are being provided,” Venkat Reddy said. “The management of solid waste in urban areas is a challenge. For that purpose, STPs are being constructed and a better sewage system is being established.”