Venkat Reddy Asks People To Support Congress In Municipal Elections

NALGONDA: Roads and buildings minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy on Friday appealed to voters of the Nalgonda Municipal Corporation to support the Congress by voting for the party’s hand symbol in the forthcoming civic elections.

Campaigning through roadshows in the fourth and fifth divisions of the municipal corporation, he urged voters to give a decisive mandate to Congress candidates to ensure a landslide victory.

Addressing public meetings, the minister said several development works had already been initiated in the wards and assured that all pending works would be taken up on priority. He said that following Nalgonda’s upgradation into a municipal corporation, funds would be mobilised directly from both the state and Central governments to strengthen civic infrastructure.

Taking a dig at the previous BRS government, he alleged that there had been no meaningful development during its 10-year tenure and claimed that benefits were confined to a few within the ruling family. In contrast, he said, the Congress government had launched multiple welfare schemes across Telangana after coming to power.

He added that beneficiaries of welfare schemes were being selected without political bias, ensuring transparency. The minister called upon voters to elect Congress candidates as corporators with a record majority to accelerate the development of Nalgonda.