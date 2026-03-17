Venkat Garikapati Unveils His 25th Book

Hyderabad: Venkat Garikapati, general manager at the State Bank Institute of Rural Development in Hyderabad, unveiled his 25th book, ‘Dasavidha Dharmaraksha’, which offers commentary on saint-poet Tallapaka Annamacharya’s Dashavatara sankeertanas, on March 15, on the occasion of the composer’s 523rd Aradhana at Telangana Saraswata Parishad in Abids.

SBI managing director Amara Ramamohan Rao released the books during the programme. Other works released included the seventh edition of Annamayya Sankirtana Ratnakaramu, the second edition of Nandaka Sankirtana Nandanam, Annamayya Sankeerthana Sanjeevani, and Annamayya Shrungara Tarangini.

Scholars, including Acharya Elluri Siva Reddy, Mamidi Harikrishna and Dr C. Mrunalini, spoke about Garikapati’s long engagement with Annamacharya’s literature. A vocal presentation titled ‘Annamayya Nava Mohana Geethika’ followed, where singers performed selected sankeertanas along with selected commentaries by Garikapati.