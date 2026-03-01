Venkaiah Naidu Urges Voters to Shun Abusive Politics

Nalgonda: Former vice-president M. Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday called upon the people to “teach a lesson” to politicians who use vulgar and abusive language, by rejecting them at the ballot box.

Speaking at Khammam during the release of a book published by the BJP on former Prime Minister Atal Behari Vajpayee, he said that earlier parties such as the Jan Sangh, Communists and the Congress had adhered to their ideologies, but this was lacking in contemporary politics. “Political leaders have turned into opportunists,” he remarked. He urged voters to choose candidates based on character and commitment to public service rather than caste or money power, adding that only then would democracy be enriched.

Naidu expressed displeasure that the media was giving more importance to “controversies” than to the key issues of the people. He said the media should take responsibility for encouraging positive developments in society, and opined that politics rooted in values would lead to national progress.

He also advised parents to encourage their children to speak their mother tongue at home. “The sweetness in calling parents ‘amma, nanna’ cannot be found in saying mummy and daddy,” he observed.

Naidu further exhorted political leaders to draw inspiration from the life and values of former PM Vajpayee. BJP state president N. Ramachander Rao and party leaders attended the programme.