Vemulawada Govt Hospital Performs 20 Surgeries in 24 Hours

Vemulawada: Doctors at the Vemulawada Government Regional Hospital successfully performed 20 different surgeries in just 24 hours, marking another milestone in the hospital’s medical services.

The operations included 4 normal deliveries, 9 operative procedures, 4 eye surgeries, 2 general surgeries, and 1 orthopedic surgery.

Participating doctors included gynecologists Sandhya, Sony, and Madhavi; pediatricians Subhashini, Chari, and Ramana; orthopedic surgeon Dr. Anil; anesthetists Rajashree, Tirupati, and Ravinder; and ophthalmologist Dr. Ratnamala. Nursing officers Jhansi, Jyoti, Anasuya, and Blossom, along with other supporting staff, were also part of the successful operations.

Hospital Superintendent Dr. Penchalayya lauded the medical and support teams for their dedication and expressed the hospital’s commitment to providing enhanced medical services for the underprivileged in the coming days.