Vemulawada MLA, Officials Escape Narrowly in Slab Collapse Incident

Hyderabad: Vemulawada Congress MLA and Government Whip Aadi Srinivas, Sircilla district Collector Garima Agarwal and other officials escaped narrowly when the slab of a building under construction collapsed on Tuesday.

The incident occurred when Srinivas, the district Collector and other officials were inspecting the building under construction for 2BHK flats in Vemulawada municipality limits. The police and other officials came to the rescue of the MLA.

However, no one was injured in the incident. The video of the slab of a floor collapsing went viral on various social media platforms.