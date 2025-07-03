Vemulawada Has Only School Teaching All 4 Vedas: MLA

Warangal: Stating that the town of Vemulawada in Telangana is unique in India for having a school that teaches all four Vedas, MLA Aadi Srinivas expressed pride that Vemulawada is hosting the chaturveda smartha examinations for Vedic scholars and students from all over the country.

The Sri Raja Rajeshwara Swamy Devasthanam is organising an event titled the Sri Parvathi Raja Rajeshwara All-India Veda Shastra Smartha Agama Vidwat Sadasu, taking place in Vemulawada, located in the Rajanna Sircilla district, starting on Thursday. On the occasion, MLA Aadi Srinivas was present along with Sri Sri Sri Sachchidananda Saraswati Swamyji, the head of the Thuni Peetham.

This marks the inaugural occasion for such a conference to be organised in the country by the Sri Raja Rajeshwara Veda Agama Sanskrit Vidyalaya Trust. The event includes Chaturveda Smartha examinations for Vedic scholars and students from across the nation, with participants set to take the exams later.

During the event, Aadi Srinivas remarked that India represents a rich heritage of culture and tradition, with other nations embracing Vedic traditions of Hindu culture as they observe India’s practices. He expressed immense pride that the Vedic examinations, which were previously organised by the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams, are now being held at the Rajanna temple in Vemulawada, highlighting this as a significant opportunity for the region.

The MLA extended his gratitude to Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and Endowments Minister Konda Surekha for their support in making this event a reality.

Swamji remarked that the Rajanna temple holds considerable historical significance, and he emphasised that the state government’s initiative to enhance the temple should proceed without hindrance. He commended the state government for making efforts to improve facilities, including ensuring a seamless experience for devotees during their visits.