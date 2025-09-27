Vemulawada Ends Bathukamma On 7th Day, Not 9th

KARIMNAGAR: While the rest of Telangana celebrates the Bathukamma festival for nine days, the historic temple town of Vemulawada follows a centuries-old tradition of concluding the festivities on the seventh day with Saddula Bathukamma. The celebration took place on Saturday in Rajanna Sircilla district.

The flower festival, an authentic expression of Telangana’s culture and womanhood, was observed with traditional fervour at the Bathukamma Teppa near the Moolavagu river. This unique practice is confined to the Vemulawada region, popularly known as Dakshini Kashi and Harihara Kshetra.

Vedic scholars explain that the seven-day tradition in Vemulawada is dedicated to worshipping the Sapta Matrukas (Seven Mother Goddesses), Brahmi, Maheshwari, Kaumari, Vaishnavi, Varahi, Chamundi, and Indrani. The practice is believed to have originated around 1010 AD, when Lord Shiva (Brihadeeswara) shifted from Vemulawada to Kanchi. To console Goddess Parvathi, women prepared flower arrangements resembling the Shiva Linga.

The celebrations begin with Engili Poola Bathukamma and culminate on the seventh day with Vepakayala Bathukamma, regarded as the main Saddula Bathukamma of Vemulawada.

Government Whip and Vemulawada MLA Adi Srinivas joined the immersion procession, describing the seven-day celebration as a special feature of the region that symbolises both nature worship and women’s self-respect.

Municipal officials made elaborate arrangements, particularly at the Moolavagu river, and upgraded the town’s illumination for Bathukamma and Dasara with over 900 lights.

The tradition also encourages married women and their daughters-in-law (kodallu) to celebrate Bathukamma both at their marital homes (mettinillu) and parental homes (puttinillu). The festivities, marked by women and girls singing the traditional “Bathukamma Bathukamma Uyyalo” songs that reflect life’s joys and sorrows, seamlessly transitioned into preparations for the Dasara festival.