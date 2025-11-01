Vemulawada Area Hospital Celebrates 1,200 Births in 14 Months

KARIMNAGAR: The doctors and staff of the Government Area Hospital in Vemulawada were honoured and felicitated on Saturday for their outstanding service after achieving a major milestone, successfully performing 1,200 deliveries in just 14 months. The felicitation event was held at the hospital premises in Rajanna Sircilla district.

Speaking on the occasion, hospital superintendent Dr Penchalaiah lauded the team for their excellent medical service and highlighted the achievement. Of the 1,200 deliveries, 349 were normal, and in October alone, the hospital recorded 105 successful deliveries, he said.

The superintendent specifically congratulated the gynaecologists, anaesthesiologists, delivery ward staff, and pediatricians for their dedication, stating that the high number of normal deliveries reflected the quality of care provided.

He extended special thanks to several officials for their support in the hospital’s development and expressed gratitude to the district collector for allocating gynecologists during staff shortages. He urged the public to continue availing themselves of the quality medical services offered at the hospital.

Dr Penchalaiah also expressed heartfelt thanks to Government Whip and Vemulawada MLA Adi Srinivas, members of the hospital committee for their continued support, and Union minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar for providing essential medical equipment worth ₹1.8 crore to the hospital.