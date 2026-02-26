Velugumatla Demolitions Began Under BRS in July 2023: Ponguleti

Hyderabad: Revenue minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy on Thursday alleged that demolition of houses in Velugumatla in Khammam district had begun during the previous BRS government in July 2023.

Addressing a press conference at the Secretariat along with ministers Ponnam Prabhakar and G. Vivek Venkatswamy, he released photographs which he said showed demolitions carried out during the earlier regime. He stated that the previous government had promised to reconstruct houses for the poor in Velugumatla but did not fulfil the assurance.

Srinivas Reddy said the present government removed structures identified as illegal in accordance with High Court directions. As per instructions of Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, house sites and new houses would be provided to all eligible poor families in the area, he said.

The minister criticised BRS leaders, alleging they were spreading misinformation. He claimed that projects initiated during the previous government had led to financial liabilities and referred to the Kaleshwaram project, alleging irregularities in its execution. He alleged that the BRS government abandoned the Pranahita-Chevella project and took up the Kaleshwaram project, which he claimed was marked by large expenditure and irregularities. He said the project had promised supply of 168 TMC ft of water within four years, but alleged that nearly 50 TMC ft of water flowed into the sea. He also criticised the Centre for not acting on the Justice Ghose Commission report and a resolution passed by the State Assembly seeking a CBI inquiry into the project.

He also invited former chief minister K. Chandrashekar Rao and Opposition members to attend the Assembly session beginning March 16 and offer suggestions.

Prabhakar alleged that irrigation projects in north Telangana were neglected during the previous regime and that the present government had placed details before the Assembly. He said the present government had released a white paper on irrigation projects, discussed the Kaleshwaram issue in the Assembly and sought intervention from the Centre, while paying nearly ₹48,000 crore towards liabilities. He urged the Centre to release pending funds to the State.

Vivek alleged financial irregularities in projects undertaken by the previous government and said losses should be examined.

Srinivas Reddy stated that the present government was completing projects left pending by the previous regime