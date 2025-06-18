Velichala Mourns Death Of Maoist leader Gajarla Ravi

WARANGAL: Velishala village in Tekumatla mandal of Jayashankar Bhupalpally district, once known for its revolutionary roots, was left in shock after learning about the death of top Maoist leader Gajarla Ravi, also known as Uday or Ganesh. His family members and relatives were deeply saddened upon hearing that he was killed in an encounter with security forces in the forests of Maredumilli, located in Andhra Pradesh’s Alluri Sitarama Raju district on Wednesday.

Gajarla Ravi (62), a Central Committee member of the Communist Party of India (Maoist), also served as the secretary of the Andhra-Odisha Border Special Zonal Committee. He was on the National Investigation Agency’s (NIA) most-wanted list and carried a reward of ₹20 lakh on his head.

Ravi joined the Maoist movement in 1980 at the age of 23, starting his journey as a leader in the Radical Students Union (RSU). His wife, Jameela, was also killed in an encounter. Ravi’s family was deeply involved in the Maoist movement, his elder brother Azad and sister-in-law Rupa were both killed in separate encounters, while his younger brother, Ashok (also known as Aithu), who once served as a commander in Maharashtra’s Gadchiroli region, surrendered to the police two years ago. Ashok is now actively involved in the ruling Congress party.

In 2004, during the period of united Andhra Pradesh, Ravi took part in peace talks with the government as the secretary of the North Telangana Special Zonal Committee of the People’s War Group. He played a pivotal role in drafting and shaping the agenda for the negotiations.