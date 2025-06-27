Vehicles Without Reflective Tapes Cause Accidents

Hyderabad, June 25: Several commercial vehicles continue to flout safety norms by failing to affix retro-reflective tapes as mandated under central government automotive industry standards, contributing to the rising number of accidents, particularly at night. The Telangana transport department has found that the absence of these high-visibility tapes is a key factor in highway crashes, especially involving parked vehicles.

Retro-reflective tapes, which glow when headlights shine on them, are critical for visibility during night-time driving. Lorry driver K. Krishna Goud explained, “These tapes help us identify vehicles either approaching or stationary on highways. When driving at high speeds, even a fraction of a second can make a big difference. The government-prescribed tapes ensure safety.”Despite ongoing awareness campaigns, officials report widespread non-compliance. Transport department teams regularly conduct enforcement drives and book violators. During each such drive, around 200 vehicles are typically found in violation of the rule, attracting a fine of `2,000 per vehicle.In a recent special enforcement drive conducted in Hyderabad on June 18 and 19, the department checked a total of 1,223 vehicles. Of these, 958 had genuine retro-reflective tapes, while 66 were found with non-genuine tapes and 199 had no reflective tapes at all. Officials booked 189 cases during the drive and collected a compounding fee of `1,26,000.The tapes must comply with AIS 090 and AIS 037 standards and are approved by the Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI). The Regional Transport Authorities (RTA) have authorised specific outlets to sell certified tapes in colours red, white and yellow.Purshotham Reddy, RTO of Hyderabad, said, “This is a serious safety issue. Despite continuous awareness, many drivers continue to ignore the rule. Some even substitute paint plastic strips or certified reflective tapes. In many cases, the tapes are either missing or worn out.” He added, “Our investigations show that accidents on highways, particularly involving stationary vehicles, often occur due to the absence of proper reflective marking.”