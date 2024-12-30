Vehicle Thief Involved in 13 Cases Arrested

Hyderabad: Tappachabutra police crime team on Monday arrested an automobile thief, Mohd Amer, 19, involved in 13 cases of vehicle thefts. The accused, a resident of Zirra, Mehdipatnam, confessed to committing bike thefts in Golconda, Langar Houz, Humayunnagar, Asifnagar, Banjara Hills, Chandanagar and Filmnagar police station limits. The police recovered two stolen bikes from his possession. Amer had recently stolen a parked two-wheeler on December 27 from Sarwarnagar in Tappachabutra. The special teams arrested him on Monday and produced him before the court for judicial remand, DCP south-west zone, G. Chandramohan, stated in a press release.