Vehicle pile-up on NH 65 disrupts traffic

Suryapet: Vehicular traffic on National Highway No. 65 at Akupamula was disrupted early Friday morning following a pile-up involving four vehicles. Three people, including the driver of a DCM truck, were injured in the accident.

According to the police, all the vehicles involved in the collision were travelling from Hyderabad to Vijayawada. The accident occurred when the brakes of a private bus failed, causing it to collide with the DCM truck from behind. Two other buses, following the private bus, also collided with each other.

The injured were taken to the Government General Hospital in Suryapet for treatment, and none of the injuries were reported to be serious. It took the police about an hour to clear the traffic jam by removing the vehicles from the road.