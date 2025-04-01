Vehicle limit at Ooty, Kodaikanal sparks unrest

Hyderabad: Ooty and Kodaikanal, two of Tamil Nadu’s most popular hill stations, are now under strict vehicle entry limits to control congestion and environmental degradation following a Madras High Court order. Starting April 1, only 6,000 vehicles will be allowed into the Nilgiris on weekdays, and 8,000 on weekends. In Kodaikanal, the cap is set at 4,000 on weekdays and 6,000 on weekends.

The restrictions are expected to remain in place until June 15. Tourists are required to apply for an e-pass through epass.tnega.org, which will be verified at all the checkpoints. The implementation of the order caught some tourists by surprise.

Rasool Swadeshi, a tourist guide from Hyderabad who is in Ooty with a group of tourists, said, “We got the e-pass in advance. A few tourists who had organised their trips on their own faced issues as they were unaware of the new rules. They later applied for the e-pass.” he said

“April 2 will be a bit challenging. We are making sure that tomorrow we visit all the places we have planned. Most tourists are purchasing all the necessary items in advance, including medicines,” he said.

The restriction has raised concerns among local businesses. Santhosh Kumar, a cottage manager in Ooty, said the new regulations had led to booking cancellations. “Many tourists are unable to enter without an e-pass, leading to losses for our industry,” he said. “Our daily earnings are at risk,” said Manikanda K., a local sweater shop owner in Ooty.



