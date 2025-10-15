V&E Unearths CMR Stocks Diversion worth Rs.6.73 Cr in Telangana

Hyderabad: The sleuths of Vigilance and Enforcement (V&E) wing raided rice mills in Karimnagar district and found irregularities.

Following information that huge quantity of custom milled rice (CMR) paddy is diverted by rice millers in Shankarapatnam Mandal of Karimnagar district, the officials of Karimnagar V&E unit have conducted surprise raids at Raja Rajeshwara parboiled rice mill at Tadikal village.

It was established that the miller has diverted CMR stocks pertaining to rabi 2022-23 and 2024-25 seasons for a tune of 31,234 quintals worth Rs.6.73 crore. The V&E officials gave a requisition to the Civil Supplies department for initiation of further action against the miller.

In a separate raid, the V&E Hyderabad City-2 Unit officials along with Transport and Mining department officials conducted route checks at Rayakal toll plaza and Jadcherla to Kodad State highway. Transport officials imposed a fine amount of approximately Rs.3.60 lakh for non-payment of tax and overload.

The State Tax Officer (GST) imposed a fine amount of approximately Rs.4 lakh for GST violations. The total revenue detected is approximately Rs.7.60 lakh and total 12 vehicles were seized. In yet another raid, the V&E officials of Warangal unit along with the officials of Mines, State Tax and RTA departments conducted surprise checks at Jangaon district and intercepted 25 vehicles and booked cases.

The total amount of deducted fine is Rs.5.50 lakh approximately. The V&E department is committed to ensure prevention of leakage of public revenue and misuse of government funds and natural resources. The department urged the public to share information with it for any irregularities or misuse of government funds or resources.