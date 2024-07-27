Hyderabad: The Hyderabad rural unit of Vigilance and Enforcement (V&E) department conducted a surprise check at Dundigal crossroads near Medchal junction and booked cases under Motor Vehicles (MV) Act against 19 lorries’ carrying sand, bricks and other metals.

Surprise checks were carried out in coordination with officials from Mines and RTA departments on the intervening night of July 26 and 27. Twelve lorries were seized out of 19 and kept them under safe custody, according to officials.

Of the 19 cases, 10 are related to overweight, three cases each of without permit and without fitness, two cases of without driving license and one case for operating without paying tax. The department imposed a fine of Rs. 3.82 lakh in addition to cases registered under Mines and Mineral Development Regulation Act- 1957 against eight lorries’.

A fine of Rs. 1.03 lakh was also imposed on the errant lorry owners. In all, a fine of over Rs. 4.85 lakh was collected from them. The joint operation of V&C in coordination with Mines and RTA officials was aimed at initiating stern action against the lorry owners for violating norms and operating vehicles loaded with sand, bricks and other metals.