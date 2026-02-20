VCs Chart Roadmap For Human-Centric AI Models

HYDERABAD: A structured roadmap for embedding artificial intelligence into curriculum, governance and research emerged on Day 2 of the AIU Central Zone vice chancellors’ Meet at Osmania University, with academic leaders emphasising that “human-centric AI” must guide institutional reform.

The two-day conclave, themed “Creating AI- and Quantum-Enabled Higher Educational Institutions”, concluded at the historic campus on Thursday. The valedictory session synthesised deliberations from three technical tracks examining AI infrastructure readiness, quantum research preparedness and collaborative frameworks across universities.

Vice chancellor Kumar Molugaram presented a consolidated report, stressing that universities must move beyond symbolic digital adoption. “Technology integration cannot remain peripheral. It must enter the core academic and governance structure,” he said, urging sustained inter-university collaboration in the Central Zone.

The final technical session, chaired by Sandeep Shukla, director of IIIT-H, focused on regulatory clarity and ethical safeguards. Speakers including Nirmaljeet Singh Kalsi, T. Kishen Kumar Reddy and B.V.R. Mohan Reddy argued that AI deployment in universities must prioritise transparency, accountability and “human-centric AI” models.

AIU secretary-general Pankaj Mittal called for agile governance structures, noting that institutional frameworks must adapt quickly to technological acceleration. B.V.R. Mohan Reddy, founder and executive chairman of Cyient, told vice chancellors they are “catalysts of transformation,” responsible for steering interdisciplinary innovation.

Jayesh Ranjan, special chief secretary, urged universities to cultivate entrepreneurial mindsets. “Students must graduate as problem-solvers and creators, not merely job seekers,” he said, adding that research agendas must align with societal and industrial needs.

The resolutions and thematic recommendations will feed into the forthcoming National Conference of vice chancellors, positioning AI-enabled governance and quantum research capacity as central priorities for higher education reform.