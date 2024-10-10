Varsity Staff Demands Health Cards

Hyderabad: Faced with increasing healthcare costs and inadequate coverage, employees of state universities are pressing for the issuance of health cards. The Telangana All Universities Teachers Association (TAUTA) and representatives from non-teaching staff associations met Health Minister C. Damodar Rajanarsimha, urging the government to address their longstanding demand for health cards.

" Rising medical expenses are becoming unbearable, and the lack of proper coverage is a major concern for all university employees," said TAUTA president Prof. Gaddam Mallesham. The delegation highlighted the financial burden on teaching and non-teaching staff, who have been facing problems without adequate health benefits.

The health minister was said to have responded positively. "The minister said he understands the importance of this issue and will work to ensure that all university employees get health coverage," association vice-president Dr Chalama Venkateshwarlu said. The delegation that met the minister included Prof. Saraswathamma, Prof. Mangu, B. Gnaneshwar, Nagaraju Rao, Ashok Kumar and Vijay Kumar.