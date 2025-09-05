Varsity Profs, Lecturers, PDs, Librarians Get Teacher Award

Hyderabad:The state government on Thursday released the list of Best Teacher awardees for 2024-25, recognising faculty across universities and affiliated colleges ahead of Teachers’ Day. The awards cover professors, lecturers, librarians and physical directors, reflecting the range of teaching and research taking place in higher education institutions.

The teachers will be formally felicitated on September 5, Teachers’ Day.



The awardees were from Osmania University, Kakatiya University, Satavahana University, Telangana University, Palamuru University, Mahatma Gandhi University, Dr BR Ambedkar Open University, JNTU Hyderabad, Nalsar, and Nims, among others. The selections were finalised by a state-level committee after reviewing recommendations from the Commissioner of Collegiate Education.

Awardees include academics from engineering, sciences, medicine, commerce, social sciences and languages, alongside college teachers from districts such as Hanamkonda, Karimnagar, Nalgonda, Medchal and Sangareddy.

From Osmania University, the awardees are Prof. B. Sudhakar Reddy (Social Sciences), Prof. Sandeeptha Burgula (Science), Prof. B. Rajendra Naik (Engineering) and Dr G. Shravanya (Engineering).

Kakatiya University represented by Prof. Neerati Prasad (Pharmaceutical Sciences).



Satavahana University has Dr K. Srivani (Economics), while Telangana University named Dr G. Rambabu (Commerce). From Palamuru University, Dr G. Vijaya Laxmi (Chemistry) has been selected, and from Mahatma Gandhi University, Dr D. Ramesh (Chemistry).



Other awardees include Dr G. Vijaya Laxmi from Veeranari Chakali Ilamma Women’s University, Prof. Pallavi Kabde (Public Administration) from Dr B.R. Ambedkar Open University, and Prof. Ch. Srinivas (Architecture) from Jawaharlal Nehru Architecture & Fine Arts University. JNTU Hyderabad awardees are Prof. G. Krishna Mohan Rao (Mechanical Engineering) and Dr G.V. Narasimha Reddy (Civil Engineering).

From Prof. Jayashankar Telangana State Agricultural University, the list features Dr I. Hemantha Kumar, Dr D. Madhusudhan Reddy, Dr Y. Praveen Kumar, Dr V. Hemalatha, Dr J. Sai Prasad and Dr J. Rajender. Veterinary, health and allied sciences awardees include Dr Daida Krishna (Poultry Research Station), Dr Suresh Rathod (Dairy Technology), Prof. P. Krishna Murthy (Cardiology, Osmania Medical College), Dr R. Parvathi (Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery, NIMS), and Dr Shahnaz (Horticulture, Mojerla). From Telugu University, Dr G. Venkanna (Telugu) has been honoured, and RGUKT-Basar is represented by Dr Namani Rakesh (Electrical Engineering). NALSAR’s awardee is Prof. Anup Surendranath (Law).

In the affiliated colleges category, the awardees include Dr V. Selvakumar (Statistics, Bhavan’s Vivekananda College, Medchal), Dr G. Mallikarjun (Chemistry, Vivekananda Government Degree College, Vidyanagar), Dr J. Neeraja (Telugu, Government City College, Nayapul), Dr E.M. Sunitha (Botany, BJR Government Degree College, Narayanaguda), Dr K. Geethanjali (Biotechnology, Indira Priyadarshini GDC, Nampally), Dr Santoshi Misra (Mathematics, St. Ann’s College for Women, Hyderabad), Dr G. Sadaya Kumar (Zoology, Tara GDC, Sangareddy), Dr O. Padmaja (Botany, Vivekananda GDC, Vidyanagar), K. Sumana Yadagiri (Biochemistry, Government City College), and Dr S. Shalini Devi (Microbiology, Bhavan’s Vivekananda College, Medchal).

From colleges under Kakatiya University, the awardees are Dr M. Prashanthi (Chemistry, Pingle GDC for Women, Hanamkonda), Dr M. Aruna (Chemistry, GDC Parkal), Dr N. Mallaiah (History, Kakatiya GDC, Hanamkonda), Dr M. Ghan Singh Malot (Botany, SR & BGNR GDC, Khammam), Dr D. Sreenivas (Commerce, SR & BGNR GDC, Khammam), Dr M. Sunanda (Zoology, GDC Paloncha), and Sri D. Ramesh (Botany, SRR GDC, Karimnagar).

From Satavahana University colleges, Dr K. Arjun (Commerce, SRR GDC, Karimnagar), Lt. P. Raju (Zoology, SKNR GDC, Jagtial), and Dr Neeli Vasavi (Chemistry, GDC Women, Jagtial) are recognised. Telangana University’s colleges list includes Dr B. Sumalatha (Commerce, GDC Bheemgal) and Dr B. Prabhakar (Telugu, GDC Dharpally).

Palamuru University colleges have Dr K. Narsimha Rao (Hindi, BRR GDC, Jadcherla) and Dr J. Sridevi (Microbiology, NTR GDC for Women, Mahabubnagar). From Mahatma Gandhi University colleges, the awardees are Dr N.C. Sowjanya (Botany, GDC Alair), Dr V. Sridhar (Telugu, Nagarjuna GDC, Nalgonda), and Dr J. Chinna Babu (Physics, GDC Ramannapet).

Kadari Mallesh, Physical Director at GDC Khairatabad, and Dr P. Shankaraiah, Librarian at GDC Godavarikhani, were also included in the list.

