Vantara, Salman Khan Ventures Announce Mega Projects In Telangana

Hyderabad: The Telangana government on Monday signed an MoU with Reliance Group's Vantara, the renowned wildlife rescue and rehabilitation centre in Gujarat, for technical and scientific expertise to establish a new zoo in the proposed Future City.

According to the forest department, the collaboration covers key areas such as animal conservation practices, rehabilitation protocols, designing a state-of-the-art night safari, and technical guidance for developing a forest-based eco-theme park.

The MoU also includes support for framing guidelines to develop the new zoo under a Public-Private Partnership model. Vantara presented its masterplan and sustainability framework, while the state emphasised that the upcoming conservatory will prioritise ethical wildlife care, research-driven habitat design and public education.

The proposed facility is expected to enhance biodiversity awareness and position Telangana as a pioneer in responsible conservation tourism.

A major investment announcement also came from Salman Khan Ventures, which unveiled plans to establish a Rs 10,000-crore integrated township and film studio in the state.

The expansive project will feature a championship golf course, nature trails, luxury hospitality infrastructure, a racecourse and premium residential zones. At its core will be a world-class film production ecosystem equipped for large-format cinema, OTT content, post-production services and talent development programmes. The government welcomed the proposal, describing it as a catalyst for the state's creative and tourism sectors.

Motorsport infrastructure also received a substantial boost with Supercross India announcing an international-standard Supercross and Motocross facility at Future City.

The upcoming hub will house professional-grade dirt tracks, training zones, spectator stands and hospitality amenities, all built to meet global racing and safety benchmarks. Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy termed the project a milestone in Telangana’s sports infrastructure growth and assured facilitation for land allocation and necessary approvals.

The facility is expected to attract professional riders, racing academies, equipment manufacturers and motorsport enthusiasts, contributing to economic activity and youth engagement.

Strengthening Telangana’s global academic footprint, the government signed a collaboration statement with the University of London. The partnership aims to expand research cooperation, enhance faculty development programmes, support digital learning frameworks and create international pathways for students. The Chief Minister said the association reflects Telangana’s commitment to building a future-ready education system backed by global knowledge partnerships.