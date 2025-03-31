Vanguard to establish first India GCC in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Vanguard, one of the world's most respected investment management companies, on Monday announced the establishment of its first Global Capability Center (GCC) in Hyderabad after a fruitful discussion with Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy.

Vanguard, which operates under a unique, investor-owned structure, manages global assets worth approximately $10trillion and serves more than 50 million investors, will formally open its Hyderabad office later this year, and will employ 2,300 members over the next four years.

The senior delegation from the company, led by its CEO Salim Ramji, and CIO and MD of IT division, Nitin Tandon, Chief Human Resources Officer John Couture, and Principal, Head of GCC—Vanguard India, Venkatesh Natarajan, met the official Telangana delegation led by Chief Minister and top officials, including Chief Secretary A Shanti Kumari.

During the discussions, Vanguardsaid it would immediately look to hire engineers with a special focus on Artificial Intelligence, Data and Analytics, and Mobile Engineering at its Hyderabad facility.

“We’re excited to be adding talent who will focus on AI, mobile, and cloud-based technologies that drive our business outcomes and deliver a world-class experience for our clients. Hyderabad was a great obvious choice for us because of its diverse talent pool, quality of living, an ecosystem of tech expertise and innovation mindset and the friendly policies of the Telangana state government,” said Salim Ramji.

Welcoming Vanguard to Hyderabad, Revanth Reddy said, “I am delighted to welcome Vanguard to join the irresistible and unstoppable Hyderabad Rising vision. As part of TelanganaRising, we are shaping Hyderabad into a GCC hub for the world across domains and Vanguard’s endorsement will further strengthen our global positioning.”

Vanguard’s office in India is a significant milestone in its global expansion, which builds on a decade of partnership with third-party partners to enable it to directly access talent and increase the proportion of technology crew in its global workforce.

Vanguard is committed to establishing an enduring technology center in Hyderabad. The Vanguard Hyderabad office would serve as an integral part of the global organization, become an innovation hub that will support IT mission and goals, drive AI strategy, unlock potential of our data and analytics, and support the firm's mobile-first initiatives.

Vanguard is currently designing its strategy to ensure it finds the right talent to add to its global crew with a special focus on AI, Data and Analytic, and Mobile Engineering. “As with all of our locations, we will foster an inclusive environment centered around a clear mission, meaningful work, and unique employee experience,” Ramji said.