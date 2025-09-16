Vande Bharat Trains To Pune, Nanded From Hyd Soon: Bandi

Adilabad:Minister of state for home affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Monday announced that the Railways will soon launch Vande Bharat trains from Hyderabad to Pune and from Hyderabad to Nanded in Maharashtra.

He also demanded that the state government clear pending fee reimbursement bills to private colleges and outstanding payments under Aarogyasri to private hospitals. He said delays in these payments were leaving parents uncertain about whether to continue their children’s education.

Sanjay Kumar flagged off the Vande Bharat train at Mancherial Railway Station, in the presence of labour minister Gaddam Vivek, Peddapalli MP Gaddam Vamsi, graduates MLC Anji Reddy, and South Central Railway DRM Gopala Krishna.

Speaking on the occasion, Sanjay Kumar said the government would develop railway stations with world-class facilities on par with airports, adding that Mancherial Railway Station will be upgraded at a cost of ₹26 crore under the Amrit Bharat scheme. He also promised the construction of a foot overbridge at the station at a cost of ₹3.5 crore.

He said the Centre had spent ₹42,000 crore on railway projects in Telangana over the past 10 years and would allocate ₹80,000 crore over the next decade to complete 41 pending railway projects in the state.

Bandi Sanjay alleged that some Congress leaders were diverting urea to the black market while blaming the BJP-led Central government. He accused the Congress of being responsible for farmers not getting urea, claiming that the party siphoned off 2.05 lakh metric tonnes out of the 12 lakh metric tonnes supplied by the Centre to Telangana for the Kharif season. He also appealed to Maoists to surrender, warning that the Centre would continue its fight against them otherwise.

Minister Vivek requested Sanjay Kumar to facilitate a stoppage of the Kerala Express at Mancherial Railway Station during November, December, and January, to benefit devotees travelling in large numbers to Sabarimala each year.

MP Gaddam Vamsi thanked Union railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw for approving the stoppage of the Vande Bharat train at Mancherial. BJP state general secretary Verabelli Raghunath and district president Venkateswar Goud were also present.