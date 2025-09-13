Vande Bharat Train to Nizamabad Soon: MP Arvind Dharmapuri

Nizamabad: Nizamabad MP Arvind Dharmapuri announced that a Vande Bharat train will soon be introduced between Mumbai and Nizamabad. “We approached the railway department, and they are verifying the details for the Vande Bharat train,” he said, adding that connectivity between Nizamabad and Mumbai will be improved.

The MP participated in various programmes on Saturday. Speaking to reporters, he criticised the previous BRS government, saying that former chief minister K. Chandrashekar Rao had completely ignored the railway line survey from Adilabad to Armoor. He added that the BJP government is committed to improving railway facilities in the northern Telangana districts.

Arvind also expressed confidence that the BJP would win the upcoming Zilla Parishad elections in Nizamabad, claiming that leaders from other political parties are keen to join the BJP for both urban and rural local body elections. He further said that a terror suspect had been arrested by the National Investigation Agency in Bodhan and accused the police of failing to prevent such movements.

The MP alleged that the law-and-order situation in Nizamabad district has weakened due to the negligence of the police department. He assured that under BJP rule, all these issues would be resolved in the coming days.

BJP district president K. Dinesh, senior leaders V. Mohan Reddy, Medapati Prakash Reddy, state secretary G. Sravanthi Reddy, and others were present.