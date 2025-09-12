Vande Bharat Train To Halt At Mancherial

ADILABAD: The Vande Bharat train (20101) running between Nagpur and Secunderabad will halt at Mancherial railway station from September 15.

In a statement issued here, N. Devender, Chief Commercial Inspector of the Mancherial division of South Central Railways, Secunderabad, said minister of state for home affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar will participate in the official function and flag off the train at Mancherial railway station at 8.10 am.