Vande Bharat Friday service back on track

HYDERABAD: Passengers travelling between Hyderabad and Bengaluru have reason to cheer, with South Central Railway set to resume the Vande Bharat service on Fridays.

The decision is expected to provide significant relief to employees from Hyderabad working in Bengaluru and those from Bengaluru working in Hyderabad, as both cities are recognised as technology hubs.

Earlier, South Central Railway had withdrawn the Friday service of the Hyderabad–Bengaluru (Yeshvantapur) Vande Bharat Express, a move that Deccan Chronicle prominently reported in these columns.

Officials said a high-level meeting was held at Rail Nilayam on Monday, where it was decided to shift the service to another day during the week, rather than on weekends. The 16-coach high-speed express is now expected to regain full occupancy in the coming days.