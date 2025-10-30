Vande Bharat Express Rescheduled Due to Delay of Pairing Train

The South Central Railway has rescheduled Train No. 20834 Secunderabad–Visakhapatnam Vande Bharat Express. The train, which was originally scheduled to depart from Secunderabad at 3:00 p.m. today (October 30, 2025), will now depart at 11:35 p.m. on the same day. The rescheduling has been done due to the late running of its pairing train.



