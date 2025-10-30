 Top
Vande Bharat Express Rescheduled Due to Delay of Pairing Train

30 Oct 2025 12:08 PM IST

Secunderabad–Visakhapatnam service to depart at 11:35 p.m. instead of 3:00 p.m. today

Vandebharat Express

The South Central Railway has rescheduled Train No. 20834 Secunderabad–Visakhapatnam Vande Bharat Express. The train, which was originally scheduled to depart from Secunderabad at 3:00 p.m. today (October 30, 2025), will now depart at 11:35 p.m. on the same day. The rescheduling has been done due to the late running of its pairing train.


