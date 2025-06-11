Vana Mahotsavam 2025 To Be Celebrated Like A Grand Festival: Konda Surekha

Hyderabad: Telangana Forest, Environment and Endowments Minister Konda Surekha called upon the Forest department to take forward the upcoming Vana Mahotsavam 2025 as a massive campaign and celebrate it with the spirit of a grand festival across Telangana.

She said the State government under the leadership of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy was committed to making the plantation drive a success through wide public participation and proper planning.

The Minister released the Vana Mahotsavam 2025 poster at her residence in Jubilee Hills here on Wednesday. During the event, Konda Surekha asked officials to work with renewed energy and commitment, ensuring that all arrangements are well-coordinated this year by learning from past experiences.

The Forest department also presented a comprehensive roadmap for a massive plantation programme, set to begin in the coming days.

Konda Surekha emphasized that detailed planning is crucial at every level-from district to village - and that Vana Mahotsavam should be made a participatory and result-oriented initiative. The plantation drives will be conducted intensively during the peak monsoon months of June, July, and August, she added.

In 2024, the State had aimed to plant 20.02 crore saplings, and successfully planted 19.04 crore, achieving 95 per cent of the target. This year, officials are tasked with ensuring 100 per cent achievement. Every nursery at the village level will be made functional to raise and distribute saplings locally, strengthening the sense of ownership among communities, the Minister Surekha said.

Konda Surekha also stressed that no lapses from previous years should be repeated. All officers must take extra precautions to avoid delays and shortages, and to ensure saplings reach every household and public institution on time.

Highlighting several special initiatives this year under Vana Mahotsawam, Konda Surekha said, “Saplings will be distributed to households to promote greenery at the doorstep. Public demands for saplings must be addressed proactively.”

A diverse mix of species is recommended, including flowering plants such as rose, hibiscus, oleander, and fruit-bearing and medicinal trees like guava, custard apple, amla, black plum, drumstick, tulsi, pongamia, neem, tamarind, soapnut, toddy palm, and eetha palm. Roadside avenues, lake bunds, school campuses, temples, anganwadis, hospitals, and both public and private spaces will be priority areas for plantation.

Noting that that the monsoon had arrived earlier this year, the Minister asked officials to make use of this opportunity by beginning the planting drives promptly. She also advised identifying species best suited to the local soil and climatic conditions in each area. Telangana government aims to turn Vana Mahotsavam 2025 into a mass movement for ecological restoration and a greener, healthier future for all, she said.