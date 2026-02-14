Valentine’s Day Turns Political in Telangana as Parties Trade Satirical Posts

Hyderabad: Political parties in Telangana marked Valentine’s Day with sarcasm and satire, using social media to take digs at each other through morphed images and tongue-in-cheek messages.

The Telangana unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party shared a post with morphed pictures of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi and BRS president K. Chandrashekhar Rao, suggesting a “secret and open relationship” among them. The post wished them a “Happy Valentine’s Day,” drawing wide attention online.





In response, the Bharat Rashtra Samithi posted a counter image, comparing the trio of Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Asaduddin Owaisi to characters from a Telugu film, while accusing the BJP of maintaining an “understood relationship” with AIMIM. BRS also urged the BJP to focus on work that would benefit the people of Telangana.



The Indian National Congress Telangana unit joined the exchange, alleging a long-standing “secret bond” between the BJP and BRS, and sarcastically wishing them Valentine’s Day greetings. It even predicted that the two parties might contest future elections together as a “family alliance.”



తెలంగాణలో పదేండ్ల పాటు రహస్య ప్రేమికుల్లా కొనసాగాం

మరో ఐదేండ్ల పాటు ఈ రహస్య బంధాన్ని ఇలాగే కొనసాగిద్దాం.



వాలెంటైన్స్ డే శుభాకాంక్షలు

Bharatiya Janata Party –

Bharat Rashtra Samithi పార్టీలకు!



2029 ఎన్నికల నాటికి పొత్తు బంధంతో ఒక్కటై,

కుటుంబంలా ఎన్నికల్లో పోటీ చేద్దాం pic.twitter.com/6mLQn1UEz6 — Telangana Congress (@INCTelangana) February 14, 2026