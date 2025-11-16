Vacant 2BHK Houses Damaged In Adilabad

ADILABAD: District officials are trying to distribute the already constructed 2BHK units to eligible beneficiaries in the erstwhile district. They have instructed housing engineers to carry out any minor repairs needed before the houses are allotted.

However, many 2BHK units have deteriorated over time as they remained unused after construction. In several places, miscreants have removed windows, doors, and other fittings from the houses. In some locations, beggars and nomadic groups have begun occupying these vacant units.

Some houses are now unfit for living due to extensive damage, including missing doors, windows, and stolen iron rods. Certain 2BHK colonies, built on isolated plots due to the lack of government land in towns and cities, have become deserted and neglected.

Komaram Bheem Asifabad collector Venkatesh Dhotre inspected the long-completed 2BHK houses on the outskirts of Bhorigaon in Kagaznagar mandal, reviewed the construction quality, and directed housing department deputy engineer E. Venugopal to ready the houses for distribution to eligible families.

The collector examined basic amenities at the site, internal roads, doors and windows, drainage, and drinking water supply, and instructed officials to complete all facilities before handing over the houses. He also ordered the removal of bushes and the cleaning of the entire colony.

A few 2BHK units have already been distributed in Nirmal, while several more remain pending across Kagaznagar, Khanapur, Jainad, Bellampalli, Mancherial, and Adilabad areas in the erstwhile district.

Earlier, some eligible applicants occupied houses without official permission, and alarmingly, a few ineligible persons also encroached on units.

In the past, Adilabad district officials attempted to relocate families living in houses built on the shikham of the Khanapur tank, structures that often submerge during the monsoon. While some families agreed to move into 2BHK units, others refused, insisting they would not vacate their homes in the tank’s shikham area.