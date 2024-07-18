V Hanumantha Rao Justifies Akhilesh Yadav’s "Monsoon offer" Remark

Hyderabad: Senior Congress leader V Hanumantha Rao on Thursday justified Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav’s tweet, which seemed to be asking MLAs of the ruling party in Uttar Pradesh to switch sides to form a new government in the State.



He said, “Akhilesh Yadav, a former UP CM says that there is no government. There is a fight between CM Yogi Adityanath and Deputy CM, teachers issues, demolition of the houses, and various issues are pending.”

“Akhilesh Yadav says that whatever promises they (BJP) have made to the people, they could not fulfill it. The government is in trouble. So, he is rightly accusing the government. They are fighting and not looking after the issues of the public,” he added.



Akhilesh Yadav posted a tweet, “Monsoon offer: Bring hundred, form government.”





While the former UP CM did not name anyone in his post, a senior SP leader said on the condition of anonymity that it was a message for those in the BJP who were dissatisfied with Yogi Adityanath and wanted to cross over, according to PTI.

“The SP won 111 seats in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections and if we get the support of 100 dissatisfied BJP MLAs, then we will easily form the government," the Samajwadi party leader explained.



There has been speculation of a rift in the BJP State unit following their poor show in the Lok Sabha elections. The speculations were fueled by Uttar Pradesh

Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya’s post on X on Wednesday which stated that the party is bigger than the government.