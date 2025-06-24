V-Guard Launches Smart Water Heater Series

Hyderabad: V-Guard Industries said in a statement that it had launched its new Luxecube water heater series, setting a new standard for luxury and smart living.

Speaking on the occasion, Mithun Chittilappilly, managing director of V-Guard Industries, said V-Guard was redefining modern living by offering not just a product, but a lifestyle upgrade. "This new range reflects V-Guard’s unwavering commitment to innovation and customer-focused design, paving the way for a smarter, more comfortable tomorrow,” he said, according to the statement.

The premium range features three models — Luxecube, Luxecube DG, and Luxecube Smart. Luxecube Smart, equipped with IoT connectivity for control via the V-Guard Smart App, along with Amazon Alexa and Google Home integration.

It also features LED mood lighting, real-time energy tracking, and multiple safety features, including a child lock and holiday mode, the statement said.

"The Luxecube series is designed to meet the evolving needs and aspirations of modern Indian consumers, and we are confident it will resonate strongly with our valued customers,” said Ramachandran, director and COO of V-Guard.

Made at V-Guard’s Sikkim facility, these heaters use patented Advanced Thermocline Technology, which ensures up to 38 per cent more usable hot water while saving energy. Built to withstand high water pressure, the range is perfect for high-rise homes. The Luxecube series comes with a 5-star BEE energy rating and warranties of up to 10 years.