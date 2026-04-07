Uzbek Medical Education is Virtually Non-existent, Say Students

Hyderabad: Indian students, including several from Hyderabad and other parts of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, are raising concerns over the quality of medical education and living conditions in Uzbekistan, one of the popular destinations for MBBS aspirants.

Students highlighted a range of problems, including the lack of proper resources and providing poor facilities. A student studying in a medical academy in Tashkent said, “My experience was nothing but nightmarish. Teachers barely speak English, and classes often lack proper teaching. We are literally forced into self-studying, and have little to no guidance from the faculty.”

Several other students online also spoke up about accommodation issues. They said that the campus has very little hostel maintenance, almost always run in unhygienic conditions and university authorities always lack response. Some claimed that administrative support is weak and grievances are often ignored.

Uzbekistan is one of the popular hubs for MBBS education due to its low fees and easy admission process. According to the data released by the National Committee of the Republic of Uzbekistan, more than 16,300 Indians went to Uzbekistan for education between January and November of 2025, accounting for nearly 43.81 per cent of the total foreign students in the country.

India’s National Medical Commission (NMC) has also flagged procedural and compliance issues in admissions to some Uzbek medical universities, advising students to verify institutions carefully before enrolling. The Commission called out Bukhara State Medical Institute (BSMI), Samarkand State Medical University (SSMU), Tashkent State Medical University (TSMU) and TIT Institute of Medical Sciences, Bangalore, an offshore campus of TSMU Termez Branch.

The advisory stated that many students reported that universities are admitting students beyond the intake capacity, the institutes not offering hands-on training and not teaching subjects in English, and several other violations which are violating the Foreign Medical Graduate Licentiate (FMGL) Regulations of 2021.

Authorities also said that some students filed complaints about admissions being issued to people who have not cleared their NEET exams, and clarified that NEET qualification is mandatory to get admitted, and urged students to not jeopardise their future by trying to bypass these requirements.

The Indian Embassy of Uzbekistan in Tashkent, in another advisory, urged students to conduct thorough verification of their education consultants before heading to the country.