Uttar Dakshin Returns: A Jugalbandi of Hindustani Vocals and Carnatic Flute

Hyderabad:The 15th season of Uttar Dakshin will return to the city with a special concert that brings together the best of Hindustani and Carnatic traditions. The annual series, organised by Surmandal in association with Vivid Arts & Entertainment, will be held on February 14 at Ravindra Bharathi, starting at 6.30 pm.

The highlight of the evening will be an jugalbandi featuring Hindustani vocalist Pandit Jayateerth Mevundi, known for his powerful and expressive gayaki, and Carnatic flautist Shashank Subramanyam who will showcase his command over the bamboo flute.



The concert will also feature V. Narhari on the tabla and Satish Patri on the mridangam.

