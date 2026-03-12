Uttam Warns LPG Black Marketers, Says No Shortage of Domestic LPG

Hyderabad: Irrigation and civil supplies minister N. Uttam Kumar Reddy on Thursday warned LPG distributors that their licences would be cancelled if they were found selling domestic cylinders in the black market. He said there was no shortage of domestic LPG in the state and urged citizens not to panic or believe rumours.

Speaking to the media at Osmania University, the minister said that while there was a shortage of commercial LPG cylinders, which account for about 14 per cent of supply in the state, the availability of domestic LPG, constituting around 86 per cent, remained stable.

He cautioned agencies against diverting domestic cylinders for commercial or illegal use and said the government was closely monitoring the situation.

“We are closely monitoring the situation. A review meeting to examine the situation will be held with major oil companies operating in Telangana in presence of CS,” he said.

Uttam Kumar Reddy said a high-level meeting with gas agencies would be held on Friday in the presence of the Chief Secretary to review the demand-supply situation and identify immediate measures to address the shortage.

Earlier in the day, the minister also praised Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy for sanctioning `1,000 crore for Osmania University.

Addressing the national-level technical symposium ‘Nirmaan-26’ organised by the department of civil engineering at the University College of Engineering, Osmania University, he highlighted the institution’s legacy and called upon students, faculty and alumni to strive for academic excellence.

“Osmania University is such a great tradition,” he said, recalling the contributions of former vice chancellor Prof. G. Ram Reddy. He said the university, founded in 1917 by the Nizam, and its engineering college established in 1929 as the sixth oldest in India, remained an important academic institution in Telangana.

Uttam Kumar Reddy said, Rs.1,000-crore allocation was the largest single sanction in the university’s history and would support its overall development, with the aim of strengthening its standing as a leading educational institution.