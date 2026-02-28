Uttam Vows to Resolve Contractors' Issues

Hyderabad:Irrigation minister Uttam Kumar Reddy said he was fully aware of the challenges faced by contractors — be it timely payments, escalation issues or procedural delays. “I assure you that the state government is committed to resolving genuine issues through dialogue, coordination and cooperation with representative bodies,” he said.

He was speaking at the fourth national managing committee and general council meeting of the Builders Association of India (BAI) here, coinciding with the Builders’ Day celebrations. Inaugurating the two-day event on Friday, described builders and contractors as “true partners in development.”



Highlighting the association’s eight-decade legacy, the minister said BAI has consistently acted as a bridge between builders and the government. “For more than eight decades, BAI has represented the interests of work contractors and played a vital role in nation-building, leaving an enduring impact on India’s infrastructure landscape,” he said.

