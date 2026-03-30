Uttam Tries to Fix Auto-LPG Shortage

Hyderabad:Civil supplies minister N. Uttam Kumar Reddy on Monday said the state government was examining all options to address the shortage of auto-LPG supplies in Hyderabad.

Chairing an emergency meeting at the Secretariat with officials and representatives of major LPG suppliers, including Indian Oil Corporation Limited, Go Gas, TotalEnergies, Super Gas and Prime Gas, the minister reviewed measures to manage the shortfall and assess the scope for augmenting public transport operations.



Public sector undertakings such as IOCL and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited were asked to increase supplies to bridge gaps attributed to some private suppliers.



Following the meeting, civil supplies commissioner Stephen Ravindra wrote to Union minister for petroleum and natural gas Hardeep Singh Puri seeking urgent intervention to enhance supplies and resolve the shortage.



Uttam Kumar Reddy also directed officials to engage with auto unions, explain the situation, and urge them to remain calm. He also asked departments to scale up operations of the Hyderabad Metro Rail and RTC buses to ease commuter pressure amid the LPG shortage.





