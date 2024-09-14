Uttam to Inspect Repairs to Damaged NS Canals Today

Hyderabad: The recent heavy rain and the resulting floods had caused 773 breaches to tanks and canals and the irrigation department said it had prepared an action plan for repairs to be taken up on a warfooting. The department said that Rs.75 crore was needed for temporary repairs and another Rs.483 crore for permanent repairs.

A report has been submitted to the Centre on the damages and for financial assistance, the department said.

Department officials said irrigation minister N. Uttam Kumar Reddy would be inspecting repair and restoration works in Kodad and Huzurnagar constituencies on Sunday. The heavy rain from August 31 and in the first week of September had dumped 250 mm to 450 mm of rain in Khammam, Suryapet, Mahbubabad, Mulugu and Bhadradri Kothagudem districts, resulting in heavy floods.

The backwaters of the Paleru reservoir found their way to the Nagarjunasagar Left Canal, breaching canals in the process. The breach near Kagitha Ramachandrapuram in Nadigudem mandal resulted in the flood waters affecting parts of Kodad and Huzurabad constituencies.

Sunday’s inspection by Uttam Kumar Reddy follows his previous visits to the affected sites soon after the breaches were reported, and ensured immediate release of funds for beginning the repair works, officials said.