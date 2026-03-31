Uttam Seeks More Gas Supplies for Auto-LPG

Hyderabad:Civil supplies minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Tuesday said Telangana is facing a shortage of auto-LPG, with a daily deficit of about 55 metric tonnes due to supply constraints.

In a letter to Union petroleum and natural gas minister Hardeep Singh Puri, the Telangana minister sought his urgent intervention to address the shortage, stating that the disruption has led to many private fuel outlets running dry, affecting public transport services and commuters.



He said around one lakh auto-rickshaws in the state depend on LPG. The daily requirement stands at 202 metric tonnes, while the current supply is 147 metric tonnes, resulting in a deficit of 55 metric tonnes, or nearly 27 per cent.



The minister said LPG distribution in the state is handled by public sector undertakings and private operators. Public sector companies — Indian Oil Corporation Limited, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited and Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited — operate 33 outlets and account for about 20 per cent of the market. Private operators service the remaining 80 per cent through 110 outlets.



He urged the Union minister to increase auto-LPG availability at PSU outlets and direct these companies to supply the deficit fuel to private operators to stabilise supply. He said PSU outlets sell auto LPG at `75 per litre, while private operators charge up to `93 per litre, and called for regulatory measures to prevent price disparities.



In view of the shortage, the minister directed officials to explore increasing the services of the Hyderabad Metro Rail and bus operations by TGSRTC to ease commuter difficulties.

